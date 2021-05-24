New Toolbox Talks focus on fall-protection equipment

IPAF offers two short presentations with supporting Andy Access posters covering the use and inspection of PFPE when using MEWPs.

Newly released Toolbox Talks, designed to share specific safety messages on work sites, are now available from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF). They are two short presentations aimed at explaining the use of personal fall-prevention equipment (PFPE) when using Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs) and what to look for when checking PFPE before use.

The presentations are available in English with other languages to follow soon. They add to the existing suite of Toolbox Talks, which supplement the simple safety messages contained in the popular series of Andy Access posters for work sites. The Toolbox Talks can be found on the IPAF website at www.ipaf.org/toolboxtalks while all IPAF’s Andy Access posters at www.ipaf.org/AndyAccess. All are free to download and available to users of MEWP or Mast Climbing Work Platform (MCWP) equipment.

Peter Douglas, CEO & MD of IPAF, says: “These Toolbox Talks are already being used enthusiastically by managers and supervisors on a whole range of sites They are a simple way for employers to get simple safety messages across.

“IPAF is committed to delivering a range of Toolbox Talks to complement the Andy Access series of posters and all are free for anyone to download. IPAF recommends that all those overseeing temporary work at height using powered access review and download the posters and presentations. They are short and to the point and only take a few minutes to deliver. These should be used on a daily or weekly basis to reinforce key safety messages.

“Complacency and over familiarity with a task can be a danger in every workplace, so by introducing new topics you can ensure safety briefings stay fresh and help to concentrate minds. Even experienced operators will benefit from being reminded of the safety basics that sometimes get forgotten or overlooked during a busy working day.”