New ‘Tight-Tailswing’ Komatsu Midi Excavator Launching Here

Latest new Komatsu on its way to Ireland is the PC88MR-11 midi excavator, a model its distributor McHale Plant Sales claims ‘will deliver the three-fold benefits attractive to owners: faster work speed, greater productivity and lower fuel consumption.’

Having debuted at October’s bauma 2022 trade show in Munich, the PC88MR-11 is powered by a low-consumption 2.4 litre EU Stage V engine (50.7 kW / 68hp) fitted with DPF (no SCR needed).

Described by McHale Plant Sales as ‘more than a simple model update’ its lower consumption gives advantage to owners by enabling them to future-proof their investment and pitch for urban area projects in which environmental concerns and sensitivity to emissions are paramount.

Said by their sales director, Denis McGrath to have “the feeling of a faster excavator”, its improved dig-loading cycle and all-round better digging performance come from an engine now making its European debut.

“Its tight tail swing, which allows the operator to concentrate on the work in hand without fear of rear-swing impacts, helps to make the PC88MR-11 a versatile solution, ideal even in confined areas.”

To the eye, the PC88MR-11’s design is improved with all-new, ergonomically-superior styling. Improvements include a redesigned blade for better dozing; an automatic safe, fast and versatile 2-way change-over valve for better comfort when switching; 20mm lower transport height; first class operator comfort; a repositioned low/high gear switch for better ergonomics; smart safety initiatives; advances in performance and controllability; easy serviceability; and a high level of standard specifications.

Other plus points include an average 6% lower litre-per-hour fuel consumption; up to 7% better productivity due to hoist/swing operations speed-boost; a 14% increase in levelling speed; a 12% litres-per-minute increase in attachment oil flow; new large access doors; LED work lamps for better visibility; Bluetooth radio; air-heated suspended seat; and easy radiator cleaning thanks to a convenient, well-placed dust net.