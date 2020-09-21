New Tesab Jaw Crusher Working at Busy Quarry Face

A busy quarry in County Tyrone has recently taken order of a new Tesab Jaw Crusher and has already put it to good use at the quarry face.

The quarry in Sixmilecross has been operating a brand new Tesab 700i Jaw Crusher to crush blasted material down to 120mm before it enters a screener to be separated into other saleable products. Struggling with their previous crusher set up, Tesab came in to review the application and tailored a spec for the 700i that would enable the quarry to get the most out of their application.

The 700i uses its pre-screen to clean up dirty sticky material from the blast, allowing a clean crushed end product. The 0-40mm product taken out from the pre-screen is then used for further upstream processing giving an added value product to the customer!

The new 700i was sold by Tesab’s Leon Connolly, who explained, “The 700i is the most popular model of the Tesab Crushers, designed for quarry operators looking for maximum output with minimal downtime. The 700i is a high output, simple and highly reliable primary jaw crusher that provides a better quality material at less cost per ton.”

The Tesab 700i is powered by a CAT C9 engine with a direct drive system and large flywheel making it much more fuel efficient. Coupled with its high throughput and material separation, this helps create an overall low cost per ton by increasing production and reducing wear costs.

A member of the quarry team commented: “As well as improving overall capacity, the 700i creates a much cleaner product at a lower cost. We have always been more concerned with a steady, continuous production rather than short, high peaks and with the 700i we are averaging over 250 tons per hour which shows visible results – we have even had to add a tracked stockpile to take the volume of pre-screened product away!”