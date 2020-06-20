New Stage V Telehandlers and Track Loaders from Bobcat

Bobcat is launching new Stage V compliant telehandlers alongside Stage V versions of the company’s M-Series T450 and T590 compact track loaders. In both the new telehandlers and compact track loaders, the changes include several new features and options.

The new machines are powered by proven Bobcat D34 and D24 Stage V high torque diesel engines, designed specifically for Bobcat compact equipment. Both of the new Stage V engines are based on well proven designs installed in thousands of Bobcat machines worldwide.

The new D34 Stage V engine allows customers to operate their telehandlers in emission-regulated zones, thanks to the new DPF after-treatment system. In addition, the engine does not use Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), so there is no need for AdBlue®.

A key aspect of the D34 Stage V engine is the new autonomous after-treatment system – DPF regeneration is performed automatically, with no impact on performance – this ensures peace of mind for the operator, allowing them to concentrate solely on the work at hand.

“The 75 HP engine is mainly used by construction and rental companies in the United Kingdom, Italy and Benelux owing to its competitive price and simplicity, whilst still providing plenty of power to tackle all applications on the jobsite,” says Quentin D’Hérouël, Product Manager Telehandlers at Doosan Bobcat.

The D34 Stage V 56 kW (75 HP) engine in the new telehandlers provides an average 7% lower fuel consumption and offers a 14% higher torque than the previous Stage IV engine, for more power at lower RPM and faster recovery.

There is a choice of 11 different Bobcat telehandler models with the 56 kW (75 HP) Stage V engine, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne with lifting heights from 6 to 18 m.

The Stage V telehandlers feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Access to the engine compartment has also been improved, enabling easier maintenance.

All Bobcat telehandlers are covered by a three year/3000 hour warranty as standard from the factory, with the option of extending the warranty to five years/6000 hours. The entire Bobcat range of telehandlers is designed and produced at the company’s plant in Pontchâteau in France.

Track Loaders

The new T450 and T590 Stage V compact track loaders follow on from the recently launched Bobcat M-Series S450, S510 and S530 Stage V skid-steer loaders. All new M-Series loaders provide operators with increased performance, enhanced comfort and optimised maintenance requirements. These M-Series loaders are among the first models in the Bobcat compact equipment range in Europe to have the company’s new machine styling scheme, which includes 3D decals for the first time.

Thanks to the new Bobcat Stage V engine, noise levels have been reduced for both bystanders and operators and the vibrations lowered significantly as well to further increase operator comfort. The first engine oil service interval has also been extended to 500 hours, and improved fuel filtration means less frequent filter replacements and reduced running costs. Additionally, new DPF after-treatment technology works automatically without any interaction during normal operation.

The new Bobcat D24 Engine – with Bosch Fuel Injection System – improves overall machine performance, while meeting the strictest Stage V emissions regulations. Moreover, the engine power to weight ratio has been optimized in both of the T450 and T590 loaders.

The new Stage V loaders now feature the previously optional Deluxe control panel as standard, offering a choice of different languages and telematics to protect the machines and to monitor their performance. The Deluxe panel also reduces the risk of misuse thanks to the keyless function.

Please find here below the walkaround videos for the new Bobcat Stage V Telehandlers and Compact Track Loaders: