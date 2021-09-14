New Six Tonne Wheeled Excavator from Bobcat

A new Stage V compliant version of the 6 tonne E57W wheeled excavator is now available from Bobcat. The E57W is powered by a Bobcat D24 Stage V engine, providing 42.5 kW (57 HP) of power at 2400 rpm.

It offers compact dimensions, high performance and enhanced operator comfort as well as excellent stability, smooth controllability of working functions and exceptional transportability.

The maximum 202 Nm torque from the D24 engine is already available at 1600 rpm (which is 200 rpm lower than for the previous Stage IIIB engine). This quick availability of power also supports excellent fuel efficiency. In addition, functions such as engine auto-shut-off (shutting down the engine after the machine has been idling for a specified time) and auto-idle save fuel to further maximize fuel efficiency.

The engine is easily accessed by opening the tailgate, with all service points and maintenance checks conveniently accessible from ground level. Serviceability has also been enhanced by adding an oil filler pipe and an automatic belt tensioner. The tailgate openings on the E57W have been optimized for improved airflow.

State-of-the-art operator comfort is achieved thanks to the spacious pressurized cab with low noise (74 dBA) and low vibration levels. The excellent all-round visibility from the cab is supported by a powerful demisting system, cab and boom LED lights and large side mirrors. A fully adjustable heated air suspension seat and air conditioning with climate control as standard ensure a superb operator environment.

Fully adjustable controls, including the steering column and joystick consoles, provide excellent ergonomics. The steering wheel can be positioned to suit the operator. A seat heater, cab light, sun visor and side mirror are all standard equipment.

The E57W is simple, intuitive and efficient to operate, aided by a 7-inch touchscreen display and ergonomically placed controls. Sensitive low-effort joysticks enable smooth and safe machine operation, with minimum effort. Proportional auxiliary flow ensures precise control when using different attachments.