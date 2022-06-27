New Schmitz Cargobull tipper trailer for even greater payload

The new Schmitz Cargobull S.KI tipper trailer not only impresses with its greater payload capacity of up to 230 kg; it also scores points for its improved handling and robust, reliable product quality thanks to the new generation of frames and bodies.

The S.KI tipper trailer’s steel chassis frames have always been characterised by an ideal balance between weight optimisation, robust durability and tipping stability during day-to-day use. The fundamental redesign of the modular frame has enabled weight savings of 45 to 110 kg to be achieved in the S.KI tipper semi-trailer depending on the length and frame design. The new modular frame system for all trailer lengths is available in a Standard, Light or Heavy-Duty design depending on the level of use.

The design of the crossbeams provides even greater stability and ensures a longer service life of the chassis due to optimum corrosion protection. The frame design has also been enhanced for painting and galvanisation. Schmitz Cargobull grants customers a 10-year warranty against rust-through for the galvanised S.KI frame generation. Painted frames also offer better protection against corrosion.

Four different frame lengths are available (system lengths 7.2, 8.2, 9.6, 10.5), depending on the application, load level and desired body volume. In addition to the STANDARD version, a LIGHT version for especially high payload or a HEAVY-DUTY version for particularly heavy-duty use are also available.

The new LIGHT frame of the S.KI variants was specifically developed for payload-optimised use on roads, construction sites, and light off-road routes. This innovation is one of the lightest steel chassis frames on the market. It offers both greater stability and torsional rigidity while tipping, and also better economic efficiency during day-to-day use.

The weight of the new rounded steel body with a loading volume of 24 m³ has been optimised for use on building sites. Weight savings of up to 180 kg* have been achieved here. The wide flat floor ensures a lower centre of gravity, helping to deliver optimum handling and even wear. The upper lips have been redesigned with an enhanced cross-section to increase vertical and horizontal rigidity, which makes the rounded steel body even more stable. Lateral deformation of the upper lips as a result of load pressure has been significantly reduced, meaning they run a lot better and sliding-tarpaulin-style body covers are now even safer.

The underride guard meets all the criteria set out in ECE-R58.03. The weight has been reduced here, too, and handling has improved. The folding mechanism allows for easy operation from one side and, when folded up, provides good ground clearance of 728 mm. This enables easy manoeuvring up to the road paver. The electro-pneumatic underride guard with sensors for the LED position indicator has also undergone a makeover with optimised mechanics and cable guide. The sensors record the driving and unloading position, which means that the underride guard can be operated safely from the driver’s cab.

The standard tail light position has once again been modified for transporting bulk goods and asphalt. It is now available as a version that is 140 mm higher and 80 mm set back, which creates a greater distance to the bulk cargo (e.g. asphalt) during unloading. As a result, the risk of damage to the underride guard bracket is reduced, while taking legal regulations into account.

Production on the new S.KI tipper semi-trailer is scheduled to start at the end of the 1st quarter of 2023.