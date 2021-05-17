New Range of Small Articulated Loaders from Bobcat

Bobcat has launched the company’s new L23 and L28 small articulated loaders (SALs), offering high lift capacities in confined spaces, ease-of-use with simple intuitive controls and low ground disturbance for working on any terrain.

The new SALs offer impressive stability and tipping loads of up to 1.39 tonne. It is therefore easy to place loads with the SALs over trenches and pavements, a task that is further enhanced by the excellent all-round visibility on both machines.

The high lift capacities compared to machine weight are ideal for heavy lift and carry operations in confined areas. The extendable boom on the L28 provides more options for easy placement of loads and counterweight options allow the user to customize the capacity to the application.

The machines’ compact size, with a width of just over one metre combined with a tight turning radius, allow Bobcat SALs to work easily even in tricky and hard to reach areas. Despite their robust construction, the SALs are also built to be light enough for easy transportation.

John Chattaway, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, said: “SALs pack a serious punch in a compact, lightweight package that’s wonderfully easy to operate, making them a powerful and handy multi-purpose tool for a wide range of applications.Both the L23 and L28 are 25 HP machines with intuitive controls that make them ideal for almost any user to operate, appealing to an even wider customer base and extending the reach of Bobcat loader products.

“The key attributes that SAL users are looking for are a high lifting capacity coupled with stability and low ground disturbance as these machines are mainly used in load and carry applications. Bobcat brings to this market the company’s years of experience in the loader business enabling us to build machines that are safe, reliable and very durable. This adds up to a quality of machine not matched by our competitors.”

Bobcat SALs are available with canopy and cab versions, both specially designed to provide extra space where needed for easy entry, exit and operator comfort. The controls are intuitive for all levels of operator experience and an enclosed cab and heated seat are available for colder climates.

A simple, intuitive twin-pedal design on the SALs enables quick and easy direction changes: one pedal moves the machine forward, the other puts it into reverse. These travel controls are easy for operators to master, making the SAL a great choice for seasonal employees or rental customers. It is also convenient and simple for operators who need to master controls for multiple machines.