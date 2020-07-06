Bobcat has launched the new Pressure Washer Attachment for Bobcat loaders, joining the Bobcat family of over 100 different kinds of original attachments. Bobcat is the world’s first manufacturer to offer this kind of attachment for skid-steer, compact track and all wheel steer loaders on the market.

Designed to spray high pressure water on city streets, roads or any other suitable surfaces, the plug&play design of the new Pressure Washer Attachment provides total peace of mind. This ensures it is quick and easy to connect it to the Bobcat loader, allowing the operator to begin work with the new attachment immediately.

The compact dimensions of the new attachment guarantee maximum efficiency and simplify transportation requirements, whilst the front sprayer is adjustable to easily adapt to all types of work.

There are three different Pressure Washer Attachment models – the 250S, 250M and 250L – to match different Bobcat loaders and to meet the specific requirements of the many different applications for the attachment which include:

Roadwork and construction

Disinfecting to protect against Covid-19 or any other kind of sanitization

Cleaning furniture in parks and urban streets

Maintaining railways, bridges and tunnels

Cleaning animal or poultry sheds

Cleaning many types of machinery

The new attachment is also very versatile, as the operator can either operate the sprayer from the cab or with a handgun for more targeted high-pressure water cleaning or sanitisation of various objects.

The 250S Pressure Washer model is intended for the Bobcat S100 skid-steer loader. Next in the range is the 250M model, which is approved for use on all Bobcat skid-steer loaders from the S450 to the S650 model and the T450, T590 and T650 track loaders. The third model, the 250L, is designed for use with the S630, S650, S770 and S850 skid-steer loaders and the T590, T650, T770 and T870 compact track loaders. To work with the Pressure Washer Attachments, all the loaders except for the S100 must be equipped with the Bobcat Attachment Control Kit which is standard on the high flow machines.