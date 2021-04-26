New Mobile App Launched for DoosanCONNECT Telematics

Doosan has launched a new mobile app for Apple and Android devices for its successful DoosanCONNECT TMS2.0 fleet and asset management system, now covering over 80,000 of the company’s excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks worldwide.

As well as the standard functionality offered by the DoosanCONNECT system, the mobile app offers new functions such as directions to machines; call service, whereby the app connects the customer directly with the Doosan dealer’s service operation and a Chat option to send messages to the service provider. Cellular support for the DoosanCONNECT TMS2.0 system is offered only in areas where a 2G/3G network service is available. The next generation DoosanCONNECT TMS3.0 system will be available for new Doosan ‘-7’ machines later this year.

The DoosanCONNECT system is designed to increase efficiency in site management and equipment operation through real-time data monitoring to check engine and hydraulic system parts of Doosan machines and other construction equipment and to provide information, mapping and visuals on their location and availability. Doosan customers receive a monthly report on equipment operations to ensure efficient equipment deployment with detailed information on service hours and fuel consumption and timely responses to filter and oil replacement.

Doosan plans to further expand the types of equipment covered by DoosanCONNECT and develop various services based on the telematics system to manage consumables and provide enhanced maintenance packages.

The DoosanCONNECT system provides comprehensive information about machine performance in a dual mode (satellite, Mobile network). As such, it is the only tool of its type capable of providing this level of information, delivering insightful and cost-saving data about equipment to help customers work more effectively.

The DoosanCONNECT telematics system allows fleet managers to compile a number of reports, including fleet status; machine details; machine location; operating hours; fuel usage; engine idle time vs work time; machine error codes; engine warning system; maintenance history and utilisation reports.

According to Doosan, the DoosanCONNECT telematics system provides significant benefits for customers through the use of operational data that help improve efficiency, such as altering machine idle times based on fuel usage, machine security and safety.

The system can support multiple Doosan machines in different locations, helping customers to monitor machine utilisation rates to assess that the right mix of machines is being used; it can also guide drivers to help them to operate equipment with higher efficiency and to locate replacement machines in the event of maintenance work or breakdowns, all under the umbrella of vigorous anti-theft and theft recovery protection systems. Customers can monitor the physical location of their Doosan machines, ensuring they are where they are supposed to be, which helps prevent equipment theft.

Operational data also gives owners insight into monitoring the machine’s fuel efficiency and the selected power mode in different applications. This is helpful to determine if an operator can make adjustments in order to do the same work with less diesel fuel. Doosan machines provide operators with various power modes to help them best match the power needed for specific applications.

If a problem does arise, the DoosanCONNECT system alerts owners to help reduce machine downtime. The website reports fault and warning codes, and owners or their dealers are better prepared to fix the problem when they respond because they will have more data about what is wrong with the machine. Doosan dealers can view the problem on the DoosanCONNECT website to help diagnose an issue, without physically being in the same location as the machine.

With all of the information available from the DoosanCONNECT system, business owners can make better estimates when completing job bids and planning for jobs. Accurate machine usage reports, such as the number of hours a machine was used for a particular job, help owners respond to new business opportunities.