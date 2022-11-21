New Komatsu Wheeled Excavator Arrives

Deliveries of the new, just-launched Komatsu PW138MR-11 wheeled excavator are getting underway, their distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales confirms.

The latest addition to the Komatsu range is powered by a EU Stage V compliant engine with DPF and SCR – a feature that McHale sales director, Denis McGrath says: “will enable owners to compete in any tender that demands care for the environment whilst delivering peace of mind whilst future proofing the investment involved.”

In its design, engineers have achieved what Komatsu says is ‘a perfect match’ between an extreme compact size and top performance coupled with unrivalled stability and lifting performance.

Its modern styling, reflected in its aesthetic counterweight design, is evident throughout with enhancements that include smart safety initiatives, intuitive ergonomics, first-class operator comfort, razor-sharp controls, easy servicing, and a proven aftertreatment system.

Other appealing elements are a 3% productivity increase; standard fit ‘see and be seen’ LED work lamps; automatic 2-way, 1-way, 2-way fast and versatile attachment switching; swing pedal function moved to joystick to increase operator foot space; and a 100% differential lock for surefooted traction on any surface.

A full package of added options combine to give users an exceptionally safe and versatile machine – one being an optional fourth camera to extend field of view for enhanced safety. Second is a new trailer hitch option with additional electric ports and connector and a towing possibility up to a 3.5 tonnes.