New Komatsu ‘Submonitor’ System for Wheel Loaders

Coming on the market here via their distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales is the new Komatsu SubMonitor device for wheel loaders.

According to Komatsu, SubMonitor is designed to meet the challenges and operational complexity that customers face ‘by delivering easy-to-use safety, driver assistance, machine and production monitoring, and real-time information, all within one system’.

Available as an option on wheel loader models WA380 – WA500-8, the SubMonitor system merges a number of operational features through one simplified device that allows operators to interact with the machine’s assist systems.

Amongst them is an extended and updated ‘load-pilot’ weighing system; a new high-definition rear view digital camera and rear radar obstacle detection system that alerts operators with audible and visual warnings of rear hazards; and an all-new, performance-boosting ‘efficiency trainer’ to improve driver skills and increase performance and efficiency during operation.

All is controlled by the operator via an easy to operate 12.1” high-resolution touchscreen.

Commenting, McHale Plant Sales director, Denis McGrath said: “When available, the system will be a boon to owners by providing them with greater operational efficiency and feedback whilst assisting both less experienced and expert operators to hone their skills as they carry out their work.”