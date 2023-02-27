New Komatsu Skid Steer Units Here

Komatsu distributor McHale Plant Sales has confirmed that models from the all-new EU Stage V compliant SK715-8, SK815-8 and SK820-8 range of skid steer loaders are now available in Ireland.

The new ‘Dash 8’ range comes with a spacious cabin, high torque engines that deliver quick acceleration, and what Komatsu calls ‘miserly’ fuel consumption with minimal carbon footprint.

Replacing the outgoing Dash-5 model, this latest version is said by McHale Plant Sales director, Denis McGrath to deliver “faster movements, faster operations and a more rewarding driving experience”.

Visually, the new range has a dynamic, eye-catching appearance. New features include a long-life 6000hrs / 12 years maintenance free diesel particulate filter; increased load capacity (+9%); increased torque (+7%) and engine power (+3%); reduced fuel consumption (-5%); increased drawbar pull (+8%); new high comfort seat and lower height (-2000mm) for extra manoeuvrability and easy transport. Retained is its unique pull-up sliding door (optional).

Other features include a tiltable cab for easy maintenance access; new 3.5” LCD monitor; top-class weight distribution and high stability in all conditions.