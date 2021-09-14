New Komatsu PW98MR-11 Wheeled Midi Excavator Unveiled

Komatsu has unveiled its latest generation PW98MR-11 tight-tail wheeled midi excavator, first versions of which are now available to order.

Bridging the gap between compact and construction-sized machines, it is aimed firmly at those working in the utilities sector and in confined space applications such as narrow alleys, road construction sites and sewer construction work.

Said by Komatsu distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales of Rathcoole and Birdhill, to offer improved efficiency, operator comfort and fuel consumption compared to the ‘Dash 10’ model it replaces, other key features of the 10-tonnes unit are its 0.282 m3 bucket capacity, class leading compact size and what Komatsu calls its ‘unrivalled lifting performance’.

A swing boom design makes it attractive for digging parallel to buildings or barriers, while a protected two piece boom cylinder allows for safer truck loading operation. A standard 100% differential lock on both axles provides direct traction and enhanced jobsite mobility when working on slippery and uneven surfaces.

With no need for a complex SCR aftertreatment system, and no AdBlue refilling, the PW98MR-11 is a machine which McHale Plant Sales director, John O’Brien says will enable clients to ‘future proof their investment’.

With its EU Stage 5 compliant engine, it will appeal to emissions-sensitive customers wishing to demonstrate their environmental credentials when pitching for projects in crowded, built-up urban locations.