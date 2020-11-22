New Komatsu Midi Excavator an Early 2021 Arrival

The ongoing drive by manufacturers to produce machines that deliver added value in terms of features designed to meet current and future regulations whilst satisfying market needs for greater productivity are factors evident in the new Komatsu PC88MR-11 midi excavator, first versions of which will arrive in Ireland from January onwards.

Successor to its acclaimed MR-10 predecessor, the new Dash 11 unit comes packed with numerous new features that Komatsu distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales director, John O’Brien says: “brings even more unrivalled value to the midi excavator sector”.

Said by Komatsu to have the ‘highest levels of standard specifications’ ever seen in the industry, the new PC88MR-11 is driven by a more powerful EU Stage V emissions compliant engine with DPF and without need for SCR. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with an even more modern and distinctive body styling and an operationally attractive 20mm lower transport height. Stats wise, it delivers 7% greater productivity with speedier hoist / swing operations; 6% lower litres-per-hour fuel consumption; a 14% increased levelling speed: and a 12% boost in attachment oil flow.

With an improved blade shape, intuitively positioned for dozing operation with switchable hi/lo travel, its other operational features include a low noise and reduced fuel fan clutch system; LED work lamps; safe, fast and versatile automatic 2-way to 1-way to 2-way attachment switching; easy-to-monitor attachment flow settings; ‘all on one side’ engine maintenance items accessible from ground level; and easy radiator cleaning. Other operator-pleasing features include Bluetooth radio, new large access doors, and easy floor mat cleaning.

Following the success of its MR-10 predecessor and the popularity it achieved amongst Irish users, the new PC88MR-11 is viewed by John O’Brien as ‘a timely arrival that raises the bar in a number of important respects’.

“With growing environmental concerns, and urban areas becoming increasingly sensitive to emissions, the PC88MR-11 Stage V midi will enable customers to future proof their investment whilst equipping them to participate in any tender process in which environmental credentials must be demonstrated,” he said.