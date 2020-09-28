New Komatsu Forest Forwarders For Thinning Launched Here

New to the market here and currently available to order is the new, smaller-size 2021 range of Komatsu Forest forwarders designed primarily for forest thinning applications which are distributed in Ireland by McHale Plant Sales of Rathcoole and Birdhill.

The three-strong Komatsu Forest range comprises an all-new, smaller 9-tonnes 825TX forwarder. It is followed by an 11-tonnes 835TX unit – an upgraded version of the previous 835 unit with a new ‘TX’ designation – and a top-of-the-range 12-tonnes 845, a unit proven to perform well both in thinning and in lighter final logging applications.

Boasting a fully upgraded design, all models have a new 4-cylinder engine and new control system, and come with a more comfortable, ergonomic cab with many practical storage spaces and excellent visibility in all directions – similar to the cab fitted on current Komatsu 855, 875 and 895 models.

Other new features include an electric joystick operated mini steering wheel that enables higher transport speeds of 22–25 km/h, depending on model choice.

All models are equipped with Komatsu’s acclaimed MaxiXT control system and fitted with a new engine installation that meets latest Stage V emissions legislation for diesel engines, with features that include an all-new AdBlue system, new exhaust system and hydraulic tappets.

Available as an option on all models is Komatsu’s Bogie Lift Advanced system which facilitates individual control of the left and right bogies – functions that deliver greater mobility when passing over obstacles and operating in dense forest stands that call for agility and good off road handling.