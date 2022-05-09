New JCB Store Set to Revolutionise Machine Purchasing

JCB has launched an innovative new online platform which will transform the way customers can buy the manufacturer’s equipment.

The new JCB Store is an online machine marketplace which allows customers to search for JCB plant and equipment within one centralised platform and view all machines available to them from their local dealer.

The new system offers four times as many machines for online order than was previously possible and the site will display exact machines specifications and dealer specific pricing – giving the customer all necessary information to make a purchasing decision.

JCB started to sell machines online for the first time in its history in May 2020 to support businesses with their plant requirements during the first Covid-19 lockdown. A select range of compact equipment was available for direct delivery.

The brand new JCB Store offers a wider range of machines, greater insight and added flexibility to provide an even more enhanced customer experience. The machines available to purchase via JCB Store include: JCB’s full mini excavator, site dumper, vibratory tandem roller and JCB Access ranges along with a selection of JCB light equipment.

JCB UK and Ireland Sales Director Steve Smith said: “Online ordering of JCB equipment has proved to be extremely popular. The JCB Store marks a significant evolution of the concept with more machines, more options, and more insight available. We have invested heavily in creating a high-quality platform tailored to the needs of an evolving market and a new generation of customers.

“It capitalises on the support and expertise of our unrivalled dealer network and gives customers all the information they need in one centralised platform. It will transform the way our customers order JCB machines and makes access to our range of equipment simpler than ever.”