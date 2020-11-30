New Hyundai investment for Reston Waste Management

Reston Waste Management, a skip hire and waste collection business, rose from humble beginnings: back in 2001 Andrew Reston, supported by his wife Sharon, launched the fledgling company. Reston Waste began its journey with just one hired truck, which was driven by Andrew. Sharon Reston took on the role of manning the telephone and drumming up new business.

The family-run company, which will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary next year, has since grown into a huge operation, and now boasts a fleet comprising 40 DAF trucks, two 14-tonne Hyundai HX140LC excavators, two Hyundai HL940A wheeled loaders and three Sennebogen material handlers.

An important milestone for the company, which saw business skyrocket, took place in 2012 when the firm opened its materials recovery facility (MRF) in Wimbledon, South West London. The yard is always a hive of activity with over 200 movements per day, handled by the DAF skip lorries. The facility processes up to 75000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste annually which is then processed and recycled utilising its construction equipment fleet.

Andrew Reston invested in his first Hyundai machine, a 14-tonne HX140LC, in 2018, the machine, which has 3935 hours on the clock, has proved to be a sound investment for the company. Andrew said, “We purchased our first Hyundai two-years ago from Hyundai dealer Ernest Doe. We opted for the Hyundai brand as we had heard that they were very good, solid, and reliable machines. We were getting a poor service from our existing brand of machine and very little support from the dealer, so it was a good time to renew our construction equipment fleet.”

Andrew added, “We have since bought another three Hyundai machines from Ernest Doe, the latest being the brand-new HL940A loading shovel – which is an excellent machine. Ernest Doe have been fantastic, and we have a great relationship with both service and sales. We are already looking at purchasing another two Hyundai’s this year.”

The new HL940A Hyundai is powered by a stage V Cummins engine and delivers substantial performance gains. The machine comes equipped with an integrated onboard auto weighing system, accurate to within plus or minus 1%. It also benefits from improved accessibility to the sealed engine room with a tilt-back hood which allows for easy cleaning and maintenance. The engine compartment was designed to prevent any possibility of fire due to contamination which is perfect for operating in a waste environment.

Extra Features

Reston Waste’s new HL409A machine was ordered with extra features to cope in the harsh conditions of a waste recycling facility – these include – bolt on demolition cab guards and front light and suppression guarding manufactured by Guard Engineering. A Fireward Automatic Dual-Agent Fire Suppression System was also specified, which is laymen’s terms is an automatic fire extinguisher, should a fire occur. Another added safety feature is the AAVM camera which allows a full 360 view of outside the cab, which is essential when working in a potentially hazardous environment.

Jason Bosdet, Reston Waste’s Assistant Transfer Station Manager gave the new loader a glowing report. “The Hyundai loading shovel is an excellent machine and it really stands up to the tough waste environment, where it has to handle unstable loads and unstable underfoot conditions. It’s also proved to be fuel efficient, which for such a powerful machine, is impressive! It’s certainly the best model of loader we have owned – and I have operated a number different brands.”

Jason added, “We can’t fault any of the Hyundai machines in our fleet – they rarely have any issues and there is very little downtime. Also, should there be an issue, the Ernest Doe plant service engineers are with us the next day. I can’t recommend Ernest Doe enough and the company is by far the best plant dealer we have worked with.”

Marius Vaisnys operates the HL940A, he said, “It’s a very good and responsive machine and it handles well. The cab is also comfortable and has lots of space – it’s also very quiet, which is important when working in a noisy environment all day.”

As Reston Waste Management prepares for its 20-year anniversary in 2021, Andrew Reston has committed to a £1.5million investment in a new fleet. Hyundai is delighted that this investment will include new Hyundai machines and look forward to supporting RWM’s future growth.