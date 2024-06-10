New High Performance DX10Z-7 Mini-Excavator from Develon

DEVELON has launched the new DX10Z-7 1 tonne zero tail swing mini-excavator, providing a significantly improved performance compared to the previous DX10Zmodel it replaces.

The DX10Z-7 is compact and easy to transport, offering a width of only 730 mm when the tracks and the front blade are fully retracted, allowing the machine to pass through doors. The hydraulically expandable undercarriage provides the DX10Z-7 with one of the widest stances in the mini-excavator segment.

When it is extended, the width of the square footprint becomes 1100 mm, providing unsurpassed stability. In addition, to make access to the job site even easier, a foldable TOPS (Tip Over Protective Structure) canopy meeting ISO 12117 requirements is standard on the model.

Supplying an output of 7.6 kW (10.35 HP), the well proven Kubota D722 engine powers the DX10Z-7, providing dependable reliability, as well as low vibration and noise levels that are essential for working in confined areas in construction, rental, demolition, landscaping and many other applications.

Increased Working Range

The increased performance of the DX10Z-7 is based around a new1.45 m boom design and increased arm length (from 810 to 890 mm), resulting in a significantly enhanced working range compared to the DX10Z.This includes a 21.5% rise in dump height of 2205 mm and an 8.5% increase in digging reach at ground level of 3355 mm.

The DX10Z-7 also offers a 30% increase in bucket breakout force of 10.8 kN and a 14% increase in arm breakout force to 6.3 kN. This is combined with an increased on ground track length of 1025 mm, providing enhanced stability and a 31% increase in traction force.

The workgroup of the DX10Z-7 mini-excavator features a cylinder-over-boom design, providing protection for the cylinder and an increase in lifting capacity. The front assembly on the DX10Z-7 is protected as standard by a bucket cylinder guard to protect against damage that may arise from accidental collisions on site. There is also an optimal hydraulic hose layout that protects the hoses by running them inside the boom structure, resulting in less risk of hose damage and failure and minimising downtime and the need for repairs. These features all enhance the durability of the DX10Z-7.

Operator Comfort and Safety to the Fore

Despite its compact nature, the new DX10Z-7 does not compromise on operator comfort and is ergonomically designed with the operator in mind, featuring a swivel and tilting system for the consoles and a retractable seat belt as standard.

The swivel and tilting system provides operators with greater ergonomic flexibility, allowing them to apply a 10o swivel and 35o tilting of both the right and left consoles. For increased safety, the DX10Z-7 also incorporates an LED boom lamp as standard.

Excellent Service Access

Particular attention has been paid to ensure easy servicing of engine components on the DX10Z-7, via a maintenance cover under the operator’s seat that has an opening angle of 65o to provide easy access for maintenance of the engine components.

The cooling system also delivers best-in-class performance − which is critical when working in space restricted areas where air flow may be minimal. A blower type airflow and a wavy fin core radiator are combined to ensure consistent and directed airflow across the radiator, enhancing cooling efficiency. The blower type fans create relatively low noise and vibration output and are easy to clean.

For more on DEVELON, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com