New GNSS Tech Driving Efficiency in Urban Development

SITECH is helping firms to adapt to the projected uplift in urban development and demands of modern construction with the latest Trimble® GNSS technology.

Global Navigation Satellite System technology (GNSS) has previously faced some key limitations when used for accurate positioning on many construction sites, with GNSS receivers struggling against obstacles, whether it’s steel-framed buildings, tree cover or dense urban environments.

The new generation of GNSS positioning technology is providing a solution for companies looking to optimise efficiency within urban developments, which is crucial given the government’s ambitious housing development plans which have increased the need for infrastructure development.

Brian Core, UK Regional Sales Managers at SITECH UK & Ireland, said: “One way of achieving this is with technology that connects to multiple satellite constellations simultaneously, such as the Trimble® MS976 GNSS Smart Antenna which connects to GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. Equipped with Trimble® ProPoint technology, the MS976 can refine the signal, filtering out interference and adapting in real-time to satellite availability.

“The technology has been game-changing for contractors working in urban infrastructure developments where they are likely to experience unreliable GNSS coverage, which results in interruptions to machine control. Technology such as the Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform along with the MS976, allows operators to maintain a precise positioning fix, eliminating downtime and providing the ability to continue working without reverting to manual methods.”

The MS976 is indicative of a larger movement towards fully connected workflows. Platforms such as Trimble® WorksManager allows design files to be automatically updated across the fleet using the cloud. Engineers, surveyors and site managers can use the platform to manage assets by tracking machine locations, operating hours and generating utilisation reports, scheduling preventative maintenance and detecting unauthorised machine movements.

Similarly, platforms like Trimble® WorksOS open up real-time tracking of cut, fill and volume metrics, allowing project managers to see site progress across multiple sites without waiting for survey teams. Additionally, SITECH are also able to access the technology, with permission, to perform remote diagnostics which further limits the need for site visits, and subsequent downtime.

Brian said: “The construction industry has long relied on experience and intuition. And while that expertise will continue to be invaluable, the next generation of GNSS technology is proving that connected systems are now just as critical in helping firms adapt to the demands of increased urbanisation and compensate for the engineering skills gap.”