New Generation Rotary Telehandler Range from Bobcat

Inspired by the company’s ‘Next is Now’ philosophy, Bobcat has announced a major new development from the company in the telehandler market. It has collaborated with Magni TH of Italy, to launch an expanded line of new generation rotary telehandlers for markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Russia and the CIS countries.

The new Bobcat rotary telehandler range includes ten Stage V compliant models for the European market, with lifting heights from 18 to 39 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 7 tonnes. These are complemented by another four Stage IIIA engine powered models aimed at the Middle East, Africa and Russia/CIS regions with lifting heights from 18 to 25 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 6 tonnes.

Olivier Traccucci, Bobcat Telehandler Senior Product Manager, said: “The new range offers cutting-edge technology that continues the theme of reinvention that is at the core of our ‘Next is Now’ philosophy. As a result, they offer enhanced 360° performance to create the ultimate tools for even the most complex site handling jobs. A big choice of over 20 attachments and various options also ensures that working at height has never been so versatile, efficient, comfortable and safe.”

Available to order now with some of the machines already delivered in Europe, the new rotary telehandler range from Bobcat was introduced at an online launch event held on 2nd December 2020. This was a continuation of the Next is Now strategy presented for the first time in EMEA and Russia/CIS at a previous online event in October 2020, where Bobcat launched 48 products in 12 different categories.