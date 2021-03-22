New Doosan Excavators at EIS Waste Services

EIS Waste Services Ltd, based in Aberdeen in Scotland, has purchased two new Doosan DX180LC-5 18 tonne crawler excavators from Balgownie, the local Authorised Doosan dealer, with headquarters in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

With roots dating back over 45 years ago, EIS Waste Services is an independent waste management provider specialising in bespoke waste collection, recycling and disposal services.

The new DX180LC-5 excavators are the first Doosan machines purchased by EIS Waste Services and are part of the continuing investment being made to further increase capacity at the company’s Gallowhill Waste Recycling Facility. This includes a new £1 million processing plant, one of three now installed at the Gallowhill site.

The new excavators have been equipped by Balgownie with raised cabs, hydraulic grabsand several other features to meet the specifications required by EIS Waste Services. The raised cabs, rear/side cameras and side mirrors on the excavators provide excellent visibiity for the operators to sort and pick through the many piles of waste arriving at the site, removing large items made of wood, metal,plastic and other materials, before feeding the remaining waste into the processing plants at the Gallowhill facility.

Neil Sharp, Managing Director at EIS Waste Services, said: “The new excavators meet our requirements in terms of the size of machine we prefer, providing the nimbleness and quick hydraulics we need, to move quickly in and around waste piles, initially sorting and picking out materials that cannot be loaded into the processing plants.

“Our excavators need to be very dependable as they work continuously 11 hours per day, clocking up to 3500hours a year, so the 5-year/10,000 hour warranty that Balgownie has provided with the machines is a key element for us, showing real confidence in the performance and durability of the Doosan machines.”

Fuel Efficiency

The DX180LC-5 is driven by the Perkins 1204F diesel engine providing 97.9 kW of power at 2000 rpm. Like all Doosan crawler excavators, the DX180LC-5 has innovative and exclusive features that lead to huge reductions in fuel consumption amounting to an average of 10% compared to the previous generation machines.

Among these features is the ‘Trip Meter Setting’ screen which allows operators to check fuel consumption daily (or over a desired period) directly from the control panel; the Auto Shut-Off provides an automatic shut down for the engine after a pre-set time when the machine has been idling for a specified period(3 to 60 minutes configurable by the operator); and to save even more fuel, there is a special Doosan-developed system, SPC (Smart Power Control), to optimise the balance between the pumps’ output and the diesel engine.