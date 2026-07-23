New Director Appointments at McAleer & Rushe

Leading Design & Build contractor McAleer & Rushe has announced six senior leadership appointments as the business continues to strengthen its management team in line with its sustained growth and long-term strategic ambitions.

Following another record year for the business, which saw turnover increase to £628 million alongside a strong secured order book and a record pipeline of future work, the appointments reflect McAleer & Rushe’s continued investment in its people and its commitment to developing leadership from within the organisation.

With immediate effect, the following promotions have been confirmed:

Paul Donnelly – Building Services Director

Graeme Downey – Building Services Director

Jonathan Barry – Aftercare Director

Charlene Millen – Director of Sustainability & ESG

Paul Gormley – IT Director

Stephen Kerlin – Legal Director

These appointments recognise the significant contribution each individual has made to the business and further reinforce McAleer & Rushe’s multidisciplinary leadership team as it continues to deliver complex, high-quality developments across the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the appointments, Eamonn Laverty, Group Chief Executive, said: “On behalf of Seamus McAleer, myself and the Main Board, we are pleased to congratulate Paul, Graeme, Jonathan, Charlene, Paul and Stephen on their well-deserved promotions.

“These appointments recognise their continued commitment, expertise and leadership throughout their careers with McAleer & Rushe, and we have every confidence they will continue to strengthen our leadership team as we build on another successful year for the business and a record amount of work scheduled to go to site in 2027.”

As McAleer & Rushe continues to expand its operations and build upon its record performance, the newly appointed Directors will play a key role in supporting the delivery of the company’s strategic objectives, driving innovation across their respective disciplines and maintaining the high standards of quality, collaboration and client service for which the business is recognised.

The appointments also reinforce McAleer & Rushe’s long-standing commitment to developing careers from within the organisation, ensuring the business remains well-positioned for continued growth while investing in the next generation of leadership.