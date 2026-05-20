New Develon Series 9 Excavators UK Debut at Hillhead 2026

The Develon stand at Hillhead 2026 in Buxton, Derbyshire from 23-25 June will provide the first sighting in the UK of the company’s new 37 tonne DX360LC-9 and 42 tonne DX400HD-9 smart crawler excavators. Part of the new Series 9 range, the DX360LC-9 will be working in the demonstration area, where it will be showcasing Develon’s revolutionary new E-Stop site safety technology at the quarry face at Hillhead.

The DX400HD-9 will form part of the static display on the Develon Stand No Z4, where it will be joined by the new 23 tonne DX230LC-9 model, which with the 26 tonne DX260LC-9 model, also forms part of the Series 9 range of Smart Crawler Excavators.

Visitors to Hillhead will also be able to see the latest version of the DA30-7 articulated dump truck (ADT), featuring a new cab design for the ADT range, together with the DA45-7 model on demonstration.

Develon’s quarrying and construction lineup will be further represented by the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader in the static display area, alongside the larger DL480-7 wheel loader in the demonstration area. The static display will also feature the DD130-7 dozer, recently joined by the newly launched smaller DD100 model, expanding Develon’s dozer range on show.

Completing the display, Hillhead will mark the first appearance of the DX25Z-7 mini excavator at the event, displayed alongside the larger DX55R-7 and DX85R-7 mini excavators.

New Groundbreaking Design

The new DX360LC-9 and DX400HD-9 models expand Develon’s Series 9 Smart Crawler Excavator range alongside the existing DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9 models. The Series 9 range adds a new unique and innovative excavator platform built on full electronic hydraulic (FEH) technology and integrated artificial intelligence.

Powered by the Develon DX08V engine providing an output of 227 kW (304 HP) @ 1800 rpm (SAE J1995) and a maximum torque of 1230 kgf/m @ 1300 rpm, the DX360LC-9 has a maximum digging depth (std front) of 7512 mm and a maximum digging reach (std front) of 11,113 mm.

The Develon DX08V engine is a new feature, replacing the previous Scania engine, at the heart of the DX400HD-9, providing an output of 254 kW (341 HP) @ 1800 rpm (SAE J1995) and a maximum torque of 1460 kgf/m @ 1300 rpm. The DX400HD-9 has a maximum digging depth (std front) of 7512 mm and a maximum digging reach (std front) of 11,113 mm.

“This represents much more than just adding our next generation of excavators – it’s about setting a new standard for the whole industry,” says Stephane Dieu, Product Manager for Develon Excavators in Europe.



Designed Around the Operator

Develon has enhanced its articulated ADT range with an updated cab designed to maximise operator comfort, productivity and jobsite safety. Being displayed on the updated DA30-7 model, the new cab reflects Develon’s belief that operator well-being is fundamental to machine efficiency and overall performance, delivering a working environment that supports operators throughout long, demanding shifts.

A key feature of the update is the new 12-inch, high-resolution touchscreen monitor, providing intuitive access to machine information, settings and camera views. The large display improves clarity and ease of use, enabling operators to make faster, more informed decisions during daily operations.

Develon now offers a range of three ADTs, comprising the DA30-7 and DA45-7 6×6 models, complemented by a new 4×4 version of the DA45-7. The DA30-7 and DA45-7 6×6 models have payloads of 28 tonne and 41 tonne, respectively. The 4×4 version of the DA45-7 ADT is intended to compete with rigid dump trucks (RDTs) in the 40-tonne class.

High Visibility Dozer

With the DD130-7, Develon is offering a wide range of features, providing a productive fine-grading solution for residential and light commercial construction projects. One of the biggest differences between the DD130-7 and other brands is the visibility it provides of the machine’s dozer blade. To facilitate this, the front engine compartment offers a narrower design and is combined with other features that make it easier for operators to see their work.

For further visibility and safety, a standard rearview camera provides operators with an additional view of the dozer’s surroundings. The full-colour, 8-inch Smart Touch display shows the feed from the rearview camera. Also standard are high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades. The DD130-7 offers a high level of comfort with a premium high-quality seat. The seat and joysticks move together via the air suspension system, to absorb all vibrations.

Develon Mini-Excavators

The new DX25Z-7 mini excavator being shown for the first time at Hillhead weighs 2691 kg and is powered by the well-proven Kubota D1305 Stage V compliant diesel engine, delivering 18.5 kW (25 HP) at 2600 rpm for reliable and efficient performance.

The DX25Z-7 has been developed to complement Develon’s existing mini excavator line-up, offering a compact and transportable machine that meets the needs of a wide range of applications. This machine has compact dimensions suited to work in tight spaces commonly found in urban construction, landscaping, rental and general contracting.

Increased Productivity and Versatility

The DL420CVT-7 and DL480-7 are two of the four largest standard models in the DL-7 range of wheel loaders from Develon, that also includes the larger DL550-7 and DL580-7 models. Designed for quarrying, construction and material handling applications, the DL420CVT-7 stands out for its continuously variable transmission, making it easy to operate and increasingly popular among aggregate plants for its optimal balance of power, efficiency and load capacity.

With redesigned buckets offering up to 7% more capacity, these DL-7 wheel loaders provide easier and faster loading with maximum bucket capacities from 4.5 to 6.4 m3. Altogether, the eleven DL-7 wheel loaders in the Develon range with bucket capacities starting at 2.0 m3 provide increased productivity for a very wide range of material-handling applications.