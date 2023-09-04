New Develon Products at National Ploughing Championships

EMS (Embankment Machinery Sales), based in Naas in County Kildare, is showing several new products from Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, for the first time at the National Ploughing Championships, being held at Ratheniska in County Laois in Ireland from 19-21 September 2023.

EMS is responsible for sales and service for the full range of Develon crawler and wheeled excavators from 14-100 tonne in Leinster, Munster and Connacht in Ireland. EMS (www.emsmachinery.com) is also the dealer in the same areas for the full range of Develon mini- and midi-excavators from 1 to 11 tonne.

The new products at the National Ploughing Championships include theDX27-7 2.8 tonne andDX50Z-7 5.4 tonne mini-excavators, being shown alongside the brand new DX63-7 6 tonne and DX85R-7 8 tonne models. All of these are next generation Stage V mini-excavators designed to offer maximum performance, optimum stability, increased versatility, enhanced operator comfort, controllability, durability, ease of maintenance and serviceability.

The display of compact equipment will also include the new DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator. The 10 tonne weight class represented by the DX100W-7 is new to the Develon range and the DX100W-7 offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications.

Medium-sized Excavators

The Develon range of medium-sized ‘DX-7’ Stage V crawler excavator models from 14 to 25 tonne now comprises 11 models. At the National Ploughing Championships, EMS is showing the DX140LCR-7 15.6 tonne and DX235LCR-7 25.3 tonne reduced tail swing models from this range, giving operators greater flexibility where space is a premium without sacrificing performance.

Like the rest of the DX-7 range, the state-of-the-art cab on the DX140LCR-7 and DX235LCR-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Now in its 92nd year, the National Ploughing Championships or NPC is the largest event of its type in the world. Previously known as The National Ploughing Championships Machinery & Livestock Exhibition, the NPC is an outdoor show incorporating a ploughing contest. Held every September, it draws over 1700 exhibitors and had 297,000 visitors in 2019.

For more on DEVELON, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/