New Cat Wheel Loader delivers high performance & easy operation

Cat’s new 966 GC Wheel Loader is designed for reliable, performing and efficient operation, with features to keep fuel consumption and operating costs low, making it a versatile machine that also fits the needs of the rental and municipal markets.

The Cat C9.3B engine meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, Korea Tier 4 Final, China Nonroad Stage IV and Japan 2014 emission standards with a gross power rating of 239 kW (321 hp). The engine’s automatic Cat Clean Emissions Module including SCR catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) works in the background without impacting the production schedule.

The Cat Engine Idle Management System, Auto Engine Idle Shutdown , variable speed fan and load sensing hydraulics help result in low fuel consumption and reduced sound levels on this machine. An optional automatic reversing fan assists in cleaning cooling cores to improve performance in high-debris environments.

The new loader features a 4-speed forward/reverse electronically controlled, automatic planetary powershift transmission with shift protection and single clutch gear shifting for efficiency, durability and smooth gear changes. Ensuring excellent material retention and increasing efficiency, the loader’s optional ride control improves operating smoothness over rough terrain. Optional limited slip differential axle configurations increase traction in poor underfoot conditions.

Front linkage

Field-proven, Caterpillar’s Z-bar loader linkage with cast crossmember and tilt-lever provides both strong digging capabilities and high breakout forces when the new loader is equipped with Cat Performance Series buckets. The load-sensing implement hydraulic system continuously controls flow and pressure to precisely match requirements of the operating situation, reducing both the load on the pump and overall fuel burn.

Using a system-based approach to balance bucket shape with the machine’s lift and tilt capacity, weight, and linkage, the Performance Series Buckets are available for a range of applications including general purpose, flat floor, heavy duty rock and light material. Design features enable operators of all experience levels to routinely attain 10% higher bucket-fill factors, compared with legacy designs, to improve production and reduce fuel consumption. The 966 GC can also be equipped with the Cat Fusion™ quick coupler and controls, and combined with optional third-function auxiliary hydraulics, the coupler allows use of a wide selection of Cat work tools.

An optional Cat Payload kit provides on-the-go weighing* for precise load targets with proven accuracy, flexible and simple installation, and easy calibration. Bringing payload weighing to the cab, Cat Payload weighs the material while moving to the truck and lifting, so there are no interruptions in the load cycle. It allows the operator to load to exact specification and load more trucks and move more material faster.

Operator environment

The new 966 GC loader features a simple, intuitive and ergonomic control system with an operator interface display that includes six analog-like gauges, color indicator lights, and an LCD screen all within easy view, so operators can quickly monitor machine systems. Low-effort, pilot-operated implement controls feature a remote transmission kick down switch for operating comfort.

Keeping safety in mind, inclined ladders and integrated handholds are located on both sides of the machine to provide access to the cab and to the engine air filter. A large roof-to-floor, distortion-free, flat glass front windshield; standard rearview camera; and exterior mirrors with integrated spot mirrors provide all-around visibility. The standard heating and air conditioning system with 10 louvered vents helps to keep the operator comfortable in all climates.

Ground level access to service points reduces maintenance time and improves safety. Large gull-wing engine hood side panels and a tilt-up rear grill provide unrestricted access to daily service points, fuel and DEF fills, greasing points, filters, and fluid-sampling ports. Further reducing maintenance, an optional Cat Autolube greasing system is available.

With Cat Product Link ready standard, 966 GC operating efficiency, preventative maintenance and servicing are enhanced. Deeply integrated into machine systems, Product Link captures critical operating data, remotely monitored via my.cat.com, the Cat app or VisionLink.