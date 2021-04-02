New Cat 992 Wheel Loader Up to 48% More Efficient

Building on a more than half-century legacy that includes the best-selling large mining loader model of all time, the new Cat® 992 Wheel Loader is said to offer up to 32% greater productivity. Caterpillar say this new large mining loader reduces maintenance costs by as much as 10% and offers up to 48% greater payload-per-fuel efficiency than the earlier model 992K.

Powered by the new Cat C32B engine with U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V and Tier 2 equivalent emission engine options, the new 992 meets the global industry’s demand for high-production equipment with greater payloads. Powertrain design enhancements to the transmission, axles and final drive, along with the new engine, deliver a 20% longer interval for planned component replacement.

Offering both standard- and high- lift configurations, the 992 delivers the lowest cost-per-ton when paired with fleets of Cat 775, 777 and 785 trucks. Standard-lift payload capacities reach 23.1 tonnes (25.5 tons) for quarry face applications and 27.2 tonnes (30 tons) for loose material handling, while high-lift capacities reach 20.4 tonnes (22.5 tons) and 24.5 tonnes (27 tons) in respective applications.

A new Z-bar linkage optimised for performance, and improvements to rimpull and breakout force, deliver greater machine capacity and efficiency. The new 992 has demonstrated in field testing up to 48% greater payload-per-fuel efficiency in applications where a four-pass match to 90.7 tonne (100-ton) trucks was achieved, versus five passes with the 992K. The powerful and efficient 992 provides up to 9.5% more rimpull during digging and up to 20% more breakout force, increasing productivity.

The new Cat 992 Wheel Loader features an on-demand throttle mode to optimise payload-per-fuel efficiency without slowing production. New standard automatic retarding controls disable the impeller clutch, enable the lockup clutch, and use the implement and fan pumps retarding to slow the machine on grade. The available advanced automatic retarding controls with engine brake feature offers full control of the loader’s speed on grade to maintain a desired hold speed.

Automating critical digging cycle elements, optional New Autodig Components further improve productivity and efficiency while reducing tire wear. To stop slippage before it happens, a tire slip prevention feature reduces rimpull before the tires are set and increases rimpull when downward force is applied to the tire. The tire set function detects pile contact and automatically lifts against the pile to set the tires and increase available traction. The lift stall prevention feature automatically manages rimpull in-dig to prevent hydraulic stall while lifting through the face, so the 992 spends less time in the pile.

Elevated comfort

The newly redesigned Cat 992 Wheel Loader cab increases visibility, offers intuitive control, and incorporates next-generation technology to boost efficiency by providing easily accessible information. Its taller windshield increases the glass surface area by 25%, resulting in 10% greater visibility. Operators will appreciate the cab’s 50% increase in legroom and more width by the knees.

Providing shift-long operating comfort, the new 992 controls feature electrohydraulic speed-sensing steering with force feedback. Two 254-mm (10-in) colour LED monitors display machine control and operating functions. A separate 203-mm (8-in) screen provides a dedicated viewing feed of the standard rearview camera, upgradable with an optional 270-degree vision and object detection.