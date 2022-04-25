New Bobcat Products to Appear at Hillhead 2022

Bobcat will present several new products for the first time at the Hillhead 2022 Exhibition in Hillhead Quarry in Buxton from 21-23 June 2022.

These will include models from the company’s new R-Series telehandler range, R2-Series of mini-excavators and the L85, the first model in the company’s compact wheel loader range, all developed as part of Bobcat’s innovative ‘Next is Now’ programme. The Bobcat stand will also feature the company’s E10e, the world’s first battery-powered 1 tonne mini-excavator.

Bobcat’s new generation R-Series telehandler range provides a choice of 12 models with Stage V engines. Bobcat will show telehandlers from both ends of the range, which covers lifting heights from 6 to 18 m with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne.

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab with unmatched ease of use, designed around the operator, offering a unique central control panel for optimized 360° ergonomics. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. It is based around a new 5-inch LCD display providing interactive and streamlined information, including the feed from the rear camera for easier and more precise operation.

R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and improved visibility from the cab.

Mini-Excavators

The R2-Series of 5-6 tonne Stage V compliant mini-excavators make their first appearance on a Hillhead stand – the new E50z, E55z and E60 models. The R2-Series machines offer many new state-of-the-art features and options such as Bobcat’s unique award-winning Advanced Selectable Auxiliary Control (A-SAC) system and the innovative Automatic Track Tensioning System (ATTS) technology.

In the E50z and E55z, Bobcat’s unique Zero House Swing (ZHS) feature adds another level of protection to the standard zero tail swing design, providing full peace of mind when operating the machines near walls. The E50z ZHS model is an easy-to-use, robust machine optimized for specific rental industry needs while introducing the next level of operator comfort and features required by demanding owner-operators. The E55z is a premium performance model – it is the largest and most powerful Bobcat machine with the ZHS design.

The E60 is the R2-Series flagship model in all aspects – this conventional swing model features a more powerful engine, a larger cab and other new unique features. In the E60, a tail overhang of only 280 mm allows the machine to be operated in confined spaces.

Electric Excavator

Built on the same line as the highly successful diesel-powered Bobcat E08 and E10z mini-excavators, production of the company’s E10e battery-powered model has recently been increased.

The Bobcat E10e offers zero emissions, low noise and a width of just 71 cm, allowing it to easily pass through standard doors and in and out of lifts. The E10e is therefore ideal not only for indoor demolition and basement digging, but also many other sites where this type of machine is required such as urban/city centre developments, night-time work and contracts in quiet zones including hospitals, cemeteries, schools and so on.

Compact Wheel Loaders

After entering the compact wheel loader category in 2020 with the L85 model, Bobcat now has the largest loader portfolio of any manufacturer in the world and will widen this further when the company launches the second model in the compact wheel loader range, the L75, later this year.

High performance is assured by the combination of the powerful Bobcat engine and the hydraulics in the L85. This is complemented by the high stability, breakout, push and pull forces and a comprehensive selection of Bobcat attachments.

Already, there are multiple Bobcat loader attachments approved for use on the L85, with more to be announced in the near future. The current portfolio includes a general purpose bucket, light material buckets, a combination bucket, pallet forks and angle broom and snowblower attachments, making the L85 a truly multi-purpose machine.

The L85 is equipped as standard with the Power Quick-Tach system compatible with widely used industry standard couplers. Torun high-flow attachments like a snow blower and an angle broom, the L85 can be fitted with a high flow option, providing a hydraulic flow of 100 l/min.