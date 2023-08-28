New Bobcat Products Make Debut at Ploughing Show 

Adare Machinery, the Limerick-based Authorised Bobcat Dealer for Ireland, will have the company’s largest ever stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, being held at Ratheniska in County Laois in Ireland from 19-21September 2023.

Now in its 92nd year, the National Ploughing Championships is the largest event of its type in the world. and Adare will have the biggest display of Bobcat equipment ever, with several products make their debut at the show.

William Cuddy, Sales Manager at Adare Machinery, said: “We are very proud to be representatives for the Bobcat brand at this year’s Ploughing Show. We are hoping for a very strong turnout to see our biggest ever stand and the widest array of Bobcat products we have ever shown at the National Ploughing Championships, including their market-leading mini-excavators, compact loaders and telehandlers.”

Among the new Bobcat products being shown for the first time at the show is the new Bobcat range of compact tractors. Adare is presenting the new CT2035 and CT2535 models, two of the nine models across the three platforms in the range – the 1000, 2000 and4000 series. Bobcat compact tractors are part of the ground maintenance equipment (GME) range announced by Bobcat last October, which includes mowers and turf equipment, as well as Bobcat’s existing mini track and small articulated loaders.

Also making its debut at the Ploughing Show is Bobcat’s new Super Compact TL25.60 telehandler, the latest addition to the company’s next generation R-Series range of products. As the smallest machine in the range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat for construction, rental and general handling to 11 models. Also available as an agricultural version, the TL25.60 also extends Bobcat’s telehandler range for the farming market to eight models.

Powerful Compact Track Loader

Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, Adare is premiering the new T86 at the Ploughing Show, the most powerful compact track loader Bobcat has ever built. The T86 uses a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM.

One of the most exciting aspects of the T86 is that for the first time, there is a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs.

There is a standard flow configuration providing 87 l/min for applications such as load and carry, or where low hydraulic flow attachments are used. Bobcat also offers two additional hydraulic performance functions using the new Electronic Displacement Control (EDC) Pump: a High Flow function giving 138 l/min and a new, industry unique Super Flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159 l/min. This makes the T86 ideally suited for high-intensity applications such as road construction and forestry work.

First Showing

Completing the line-up of Bobcat debutants at the Ploughing Show is the L28small articulated loader (SAL), one of two SALs offering high lift capacities in confined spaces, ease-of-use with simple intuitive controls and low ground disturbance for working on any terrain. The new SALs continue Bobcat’s expansion in the compact wheel loader market and confirm that the company now has the largest loader portfolio of any manufacturer in the world.

The high lift capacities compared to machine weight are ideal for heavy lift and carry operations in confined areas. The extendable boom on the L28 provides more options for easy placement of loads and counterweight options allow the user to customize the capacity to the application.

Award-winning Dealership

Adare Machinery is an award-winning machinery dealership established by David and Marian Cuddy in 1984, which has developed into a fully-fledged family enterprise, with son, William, and daughter, Caroline, involved in the running of the business. Together with an excellent team of staff, the Cuddys continue to innovate, expand and grow the business.

For the Bobcat range, Adare Machinery is the Authorised Dealer for the whole of Ireland. Operating out of state-of-the-art premises at Patrickswell near the city of Limerick, Adare Machinery is also offering service and warranty work on all existing Bobcat machines in its area, backed by a full selection of genuine accessories and parts.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com