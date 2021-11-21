New Bobcat MaxControl Brings Machine Control of the Future 

Bobcat has launched the MaxControl Remote Control system, giving us a vision of machine control of the future, by enabling operators to control Bobcat compact loaders remotely via an app, using an iPhone or iPad.

The MaxControl system provides a new remote control solution for applications in many markets, including construction, demolition, agriculture, landscaping, cleaning, recycling and general lifting and handling.

With MaxControl, owners of Bobcat loaders do not need the latest machines or costly hardware updates to enjoy remote control. The system is compatible with all Bobcat loaders with Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) dating as far back as 2004.MaxControl is available now on iOS devices, but an Android version will be available shortly.

“The job site of the future is a more connected place and gamification will play a vital role. Changing demographics and consumer preferences are pushing our industry into categories that have been unheard of or have been poorly addressed in the machinery sector. At the same time, the need to address environmental impact, safety and elimination of downtime has become paramount,” says Vijayshekhar Nerva, Head of Innovation and Acceleration for Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

“Our Innovation team has delivered a solution that is complex enough to improve productivity on the jobsite and at the same time, packaged to be accessible and simple to use. MaxControl was born out of these ideals and changing preferences to address our ability to not just keep up but keep ahead of competition in both ‘the Iron’ as well as the Digital side of our business,” continues Vijayshekar Nerva.

The MaxControl system ensures that remote control capability is always at the operator’s fingertips as they can simply reach for the phone in their pocket and start controlling their Bobcat compact loader remotely within seconds, without having to worry about any extra gadgets. Being based on an app, it is easy to get the newest features the moment they are available.

By combining jobs without having to jump in and out of the loader’s cab, the MaxControl system provides the operator with a different view of the job in hand, allowing them to carry out tasks remotely, and to repeat the process with maximum comfort.

Being able to operate outside the cab provides a different angle of view, helping new and even less experienced operators in tight areas. When lifting and carrying large loads, the use of MaxControl eliminates blind spots in front of the load and raises awareness of the surrounding environment.

Being outside the cab also allows for face-to-face communication with co-workers on site, enabling faster organization of the work. Operators may never know in advance when remote operation will come in handy, but with MaxControl on the phone in their pocket, they are always ready for any challenges that can arise.