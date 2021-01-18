New Best-in-Class Doosan DX420LC-7 Stage V Excavator

Providing best-in-class fuel efficiency and productivity, the new DX420LC-7 Stage V 43 tonne crawler excavator has been launched by Doosan Infracore Europe.

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the DX420LC-7 excavator is powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing 257 kW (344.4 HP) of power, the biggest engine in this machine segment.

Using super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology, the Scania engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations, not requiring exhaust gas recirculation. This is combined with the new generation Smart Power Control Technology (SPC3) to provide 3-10% better fuel efficiency (m3/l) than the previous DX420LC-5 model.

There are now four power modes available, which help to simplify the operation of the new DX420LC-7 excavator compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machine. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

In addition, by bringing together the SPC3 system and a new Doosan Mottrol main control valve, the new DX420LC-7 also offers 2% more productivity than the DX420LC-5in company tests, ensuring the best digging, swing and tractive forces together with the best lifting performances for this size of machine.

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX420LC-7 model takes ease of operation and comfort for the operator to unprecedented levels. Like all other Doosan Stage V models, the cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavator and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.