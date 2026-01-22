New Advertising Campaign Targets Older Farmers

HSENI, DAERA and the Farm Safety Partnership have launched a powerful new advertising campaign aimed at reducing the number of work-related deaths and injuries among older farmers.

‘Farm Wiser to Farm Longer’ aims to get farmers to realise that as they get older their experience and knowledge increases – but sadly so do the risks.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “Our farming community is built on years of experience, commitment and hard work. However, the statistics clearly show that older farmers are more likely to be killed or injured and those who are injured take longer to recover, in fact some may never farm again.

“This campaign is not about asking farmers to stop doing what they love – it’s about supporting them to make changes to protect their health and wellbeing as well as supporting the family farm.

“We want to encourage older farmers to pause, assess risk, and adapt how certain tasks are carried out. The message is simple: farm wiser to stay in farming for longer,” he added.

Bryan Monson, Deputy Chief Executive of HSENI explained that many serious accidents happen during familiar, everyday jobs where experience can mean risks are being misjudged.

“Sadly, from 2014 to 2024, some 40 older farmers have died and many more have been seriously injured in farm-related accidents – many of them preventable. This new campaign is here to help farmers protect their health, avoid preventable accidents and stay active on the land for many more years. We know for older farmers it’s not just a job; it’s a way of life – but it is a physically demanding and unpredictable working environment,” he said.

“As well as the normal risks of working with farming machinery and vehicles, working at heights and with livestock, as we get older, balance, strength and reaction times can change. This means that tasks that once felt routine can become much more dangerous.

“Farm Wiser to Farm Longer encourages farmers to take a moment to stop and think before doing high-risk jobs and to ask two simple questions: “Am I putting myself at risk?” and “What can I change to make it safer?”. Even small changes can prevent life-changing accidents,” he added.

The campaign, which is funded by DAERA, will run on TV, radio, bus stops and digital and social media using simple but powerful messages to encourage farmers to change their behaviour and keep themselves safe.

It focuses on three key areas:

• Farm vehicles and machinery

• Working with livestock

• Working at heights

Farm Vehicles and Machinery

The Risk:

Farm vehicles remain one of the leading causes of serious injury and death for older farmers.

Risks from vehicles are widespread including being struck or crushed by moving vehicles, vehicles overturning, losing traction or having mechanical failures.

Reduced balance, grip strength and slower reaction times can turn routine jobs into high-risk tasks.



Stop and Think:

• Am I using the safest vehicle for the job?

• Am I competent to operate the vehicle?

• Can I get in and out safely?

• Can I apply the handbrake properly?

Take Action:

• Consider switching from a quad to a side-by-side vehicle with a seatbelt

• Always wear the seatbelt

• Keep vehicles well maintained – especially brakes and controls

• Always use the handbrake, put the vehicle in neutral and switch off the engine before leaving the cab

Livestock

The Risk:

Even quiet animals can behave unpredictably. Physical changes associated with aging, such as reduced strength, mobility, balance, eyesight and reaction time, increase the risk of serious or fatal injuries when working with livestock.

Stop and Think:

• Do I need to consider changing the type of animal I keep e.g. transition from activities like calving to a dry stock system?

• Do I have appropriate handling facilities for the livestock I keep?

• Do I have a safe escape route?

• Am I rushing or working alone?

• Is this animal safe to handle?

• Do I have my mobile phone with me for an emergency?

Take Action:

• Avoid working alone with cattle

• Cull aggressive animals

• Use handling aids and proper facilities

• Don’t take risks with animals you’re unsure about

• Use CCTV to reduce unnecessary yard visits

Working at Heights

Working at height is an ever-present danger on farms. Falls from ladders and heights are a major cause of life-changing injuries among older farmers.

Stop and Think:

• Do I really need to climb?

• Is there a safer way to do this job?

• Is the equipment safe and suitable for the job?

• Do I have a plan for doing the work safely?

Take Action:

• Avoid ladders where possible

• Work from the ground using long-handled tools

• If you have to work at height you MUST plan the job and use appropriate equipment

• Never lift people on tractor/telehandler forks or buckets

• Take consideration of weather conditions when carrying out work, wind, rain, ice, snow and poor light increases risk

• Know your limitations and employ professionals with proper access equipment for high risk jobs

Harry Sinclair, Chair of the Farm Safety Partnership said health considerations are also a core part of the campaign.

“As we get older, changes in health, strength and mobility can increase the risk of accidents. Injuries also take longer to recover from and can stop you farming altogether. So we are encouraging farmers to have regular checks for eyesight, hearing and blood pressure, as undiagnosed health conditions can significantly increase accident risk,” Harry explained.

“Adapting how you work does not mean giving up farming. Many older farmers lead by example, using safer equipment, avoiding unnecessary risks, pacing their workload, asking for help, making sure they carry a mobile phone and letting someone know where they are when working alone.

“We believe the campaign builds on that good practice and shows that safety is a sign of good farming, not weakness. We’re here to help and support our farmers and together we can keep farming safe and productive for future generations,” he added.