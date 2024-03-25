New 973 Rounds Out Updated Cat Track Loader Lineup

The new Cat 973 Track Loader combines unmatched versatility with up to 10 percent better fuel efficiency, more productivity, cab improvements and optional Payload technology. The 275 hp (205 kW) crawler loader has an operating weight of 65,901 lb (29 892 kg) and replaces the 973K worldwide. It joins the 953 (160 hp/119 kW) and 963 (202 hp/151 kW) in the Cat track loader line.

The 973 is the largest track loader in the industry, but still offers agility and ease of operation. The updated cab features a suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. An intuitive 10-inch (254 mm) touchscreen dash display is easy to use and features a standard High Definition rearview camera. Slope Indicate helps make operation easier by showing machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

Select joystick or V-lever and pedal steering for transmission controls and either joystick or 2-lever implement controls. The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal, coarse – to match operator preference or application. Repetitive lift, lower, rack, dump and float functions can be preset to make jobs like truck loading easier. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability.

The 973 is powered by a Cat C9.3B engine. Fuel consumption is reduced up to 10 percent with the Auto Mode that will adapt the engine speed to the load. Eco Mode will use even lower speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications. Power Mode will keep engine speed high for a feel of readily available power at all times.

An optional Performance Series bucket boosts productivity up to 20 percent. An optional Fusion™ Quick Coupler enables fast attachment changes. A variety of buckets, forks and other tools can be shared among track loaders, wheel loaders and other Fusion compatible machines.

Buckets come from the factory with Advansys™ bucket tips/adapter/locking system. Advansys tips are built for maximum productivity and the lowest bucket lifecycle cost. Hammerless retention system means safe, fast removal and installation without special tools.

Purpose-built Low Ground Pressure (LGP), Waste Handling/Demolition and Ship Hold arrangements are factory equipped with specialized undercarriage, guarding and other features designed to take on the toughest tasks. The 973 Steel Mill package includes a specialized cab, insulated steel fuel tank, high temperature undercarriage and insulation throughout the machine, making it suitable for handling slag.

Cat Payload technology delivers precise bucket load information with on-the-go weighing, which helps prevent over- or under-loading. More accurate loading reduces cycle times to help save time, labour and fuel costs.

Cat Equipment Management telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats.

For more information about the 973, and the entire family of Cat Track Loaders, visit the local Cat dealer or www.cat.com