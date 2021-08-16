Murdocks completes acquisition of Brooks Group

Murdock Builders Merchants, the Newry headquartered timber suppliers and builders’ merchants, has completed its acquisition of Brooks Group following clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Brooks, which has been acquired from Welsh based Premier Forest Products Group, comprises Brooks Builders Merchants and Dublin Plywood and Veneer (“DPV”).

Murdocks has also appointed James Higgins as CEO Designate. He will succeed Ann Morgan who is retiring in October following 15 years in the role.

Following a transition period, James Higgins will assume the role of Group CEO in October, with overall responsibility for the combined business, including Brooks.

He joins Murdocks from McAleer & Rushe, one of the UK’s largest design and build construction companies, where he was Group Finance Director. He is a Chartered Accountant with extensive construction industry experience.

Comments Ciaran Murdock of Murdocks: “The acquisition of Brooks is an important strategic development for the business that will significantly broaden our footprint in the Republic.

“We are also pleased that James has joined Murdocks as CEO Designate, succeeding Ann who has done an excellent job at the helm over the past 15 years. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Ann for her fantastic contribution in guiding the Murdock Group to its strong market position on the island of Ireland ideally placed for her successor.

“James’s experience will add further value to the business, particularly as we commence integration following our strategic acquisition of Brooks. We are delighted to have somebody of James’ calibre leading the business at this important juncture for the Group.”

Adds James Higgins: “Following the acquisition of Brooks, I look forward to leading an exciting new chapter for the combined business, which we are confident will provide us with a solid platform for further expansion.”

Murdocks has 10 branches and two timber processing facilities in Northern Ireland as well as four merchanting outlets in the Republic of Ireland. Brooks has seven builders’ merchants branches in the Republic and DPV has its timber distribution based in Dublin.