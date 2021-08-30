Modulift Add New Product to Their Portfolio

Due to demand in the lifting industry for more innovative products to make rigging quicker, safer and more efficient, Modulift, a technical expert and manufacturer in the lifting industry based in the UK, have added a new product to its portfolio that is compatible with their full modular spreader beam range.

The Clevis Drop Link and Delta Plate is designed to replace the standard Drop Link for certain specific rigging situations.

The construction of the Clevis Drop Link and Delta Plate makes the product quite unique; the different size Delta Plates are suitable for various bottom shackles which can be installed in the same Clevis Drop Link, making the product extremely flexible and compatible with a range of shackles. The design assembly is efficient, as the product is supplied in an assembled condition making it quick and easy to assemble on-site with two smaller size shackles replacing one large lower shackle which you would see in a standard spreader configuration. The flexibility enables variable angles on the bottom slings ranging from 0-45 degree STV.

Harshal Kulkarni, Engineering Manager at Modulift who is leading the development of the product said, “At Modulift, we are always challenging our capabilities and how far we can go in product innovation. Our customers are always at the forefront and this product is extremely efficient in compatibility, cost, flexibility and assembly & design. It’s tested and certified in accordance with DNV-ST-0378.”

John Baker, Modulift Commercial Director said, “We are continually looking for new ideas to compliment our existing range of products and make rigging more efficient whilst maintaining safety. Feedback from site trials have confirmed that the product is really easy to use and saves time rigging up especially when doing repetitive lifts. Our in-house engineering team have been working hard to ensure this product works across all of the Modulift spreader beam range. After a testing 16 months which has been tough for the whole of the lifting industry, things are definitely on the rise for Modulift especially within our bespoke design and manfacture division and we’re excited to see what the rest of the year will bring.”