Mitsubishi Electric to demonstrate how aggregates industry can cut energy use

Mitsubishi Electric’s Automation Systems Division (Mitsubishi Electric) will be making their debut at Hillhead 2024, highlighting how the aggregates industry can cut its energy use and improve plant efficiency.

The company will showcase its ICONICS Suite and intelligent control solutions on a stand that will reflect Mitsubishi Electric’s commitment to helping the sector find cost-effective ways to improve operational sustainability and efficiency through energy-management strategies.

Attendees can find out more about how Mitsubishi Electric’s ICONICS Suite software solution organizes critical operating information to provide information-rich, dynamic dashboards to analyse and visualize aggregate plant processes and identify targeted opportunities for energy reduction.

These solutions will be key to helping the aggregates industry identify wasted energy use and improve environmental performance, as Trever Herbert, business development manager at Mitsubishi Electric, explained: ‘The aggregates industry uses many energy-hungry processes, so inefficiency can have a significant impact on overall profitability and sustainability. Deploying the right energy-management solutions can help companies maximize uptime, achieve peak efficiency, and improve competitiveness.

‘I would encourage all visitors to Hillhead 2024 to visit the Mitsubishi Electric stand and find out more about how harnessing the power of data can reduce energy consumption. Sustainable operations needn’t come at the cost of efficiency and we will be able to demonstrate this at the exhibition.’