Minister views two major NI Water Improvement Schemes in Fermanagh and Tyrone

NI Water recently welcomed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to view two major projects that have been recently completed in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.

A major £9 million investment was completed at Killyhevlin Water Treatment Works to improve the security of the water supply for customers in large areas of Fermanagh and Clogher Valley.

The NI Water project team involved in the Killyhevlin upgrade included principal contractor Dawson WAM, MEICA sub-contractor Murphy, and Capita, who provided project management and technical support.

This major upgrade work involved the construction of a new clear water storage tank on the existing site, as well as a new Pumping Station to allow for a future increase in water supply demands.

Minister O’Dowd followed the Killyhevlin visit with a tour of Tullychurry Forest and a Castlederg farm to see restoration work undertaken as part of the recently completed EU INTERREG VA funded Source to Tap project, which is designed to protect and improve rivers and lakes in the Erne and Derg cross border drinking water catchments.

Sara Venning, CEO at NI Water said: “The Killyhevlin upgrade will provide additional water supply to customers and ensure operational efficiency, particularly during emergency situations, when we may need to shut down the main plant or when we complete other planned maintenance to our water supply network.

“Both projects will protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure and bring essential environmental benefits through enhancing raw water quality in the Erne and Derg catchments through Source to Tap. There is no doubt that customers, businesses and tourism in the area will benefit through improved security of the local water supply and drinking water quality.”