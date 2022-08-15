Minister meets Construction Employers Federation

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has continued his series of engagements with important stakeholders, meeting with the Construction Employers Federation.

Speaking after the meeting, John O’Dowd said: “I was delighted to get the opportunity to meet with the Construction Employers Federation. The Federation is a key voice for the construction industry and represents approximately 70% of the sector here.

“The delivery of our infrastructure, whether it is our water and wastewater services, our roads, planning or public transport is a key part of our economy providing much needed opportunities for businesses and for individuals.

“Whilst the absence of an Executive and a three year budget makes it extremely difficult to plan future investment to meet our needs, I view engagement with organisations like CEF as a valuable way to help shape our future infrastructure, align the work of industry and government, and ensure that infrastructure plays its part in tackling the climate emergency and delivering on our net zero carbon targets.”