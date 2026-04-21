Minister James Browne TD Launches Water for Growth Programme to Support Housing, Communities and Economic Growth

Uisce Éireann and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD has announced the launch of the Water for Growth Programme for the Eastern Region. The targeted programme will deliver 30 critical projects over the next decade, ensuring a more resilient water supply and supporting the region’s growing population, housing, businesses and communities. The programme represents an initial investment of €500 million by Uisce Éireann across the region.

The need for the investment is clear; the region’s water supply is operating at or near full capacity. Uisce Éireann is maintaining day-to-day service through pressure management, storage optimisation and conservation measures, and this significant programme of investment will boost capacity and modernise existing infrastructure to improve the security and reliability of our water supply for the next ten years.

While the Water Supply Project for the Eastern and Midlands Region – expected to be completed by the mid-2030s – remains the long-term solution, the Water for Growth Programme provides essential infrastructure investment now, maintaining stable supplies in the face of the steadily-increasing demand for water.

As part of the Water for Growth Programme, Uisce Éireann is undertaking a significant €64 million upgrade to the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant to enhance the security of water supply at Ireland’s second largest water treatment facility. Uisce Éireann has now delivered on Phase 2 of this project with further phases now planned to upgrade this key piece of infrastructure that supplies water to over 620,000 people.

Speaking today at the launch of the programme at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD said: “Public water and wastewater services are essential to increased housing delivery and such infrastructure is central to the success of our new Housing Action Plan, Delivering Homes, Building Communities.

“Continued investments in programmes such as Water for Growth are essential to sustain and improve existing water infrastructure in key population centres. Over the next decade, the 30 critical projects to be undertaken in the Eastern Region will modernise critical infrastructure, deliver new storage and network upgrades and create the conditions for more housing, as well as ensuring our communities, homes, businesses and essential services have the water they need to thrive.”

Ted Hurley, Senior Portfolio Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “Water for Growth is about strengthening the backbone of our network so it can support the region’s growth, both today and into the future. These investments are essential to ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the communities it serves. The programme includes major engineering interventions such as upgrades to treatment plants, new trunk mains, and construction of strategic reservoirs. These projects will increase network resilience, improve water quality, and support housing and economic growth across Louth, Meath, Kildare, Dublin and Wicklow.”

Of the 30 projects included in the programme, a number are in progress, at advanced planning and design stages, or in construction already given the critical need for water. As with any infrastructure project Uisce Éireann will continue to engage closely with local communities and businesses to minimise disruption and maintain essential services during construction.

Ted Hurley added: “Our water network is more than pipes and pumps – it’s a living legacy. This programme is the next chapter in that story. Building upon the engineering achievements of the past we are upgrading the infrastructure that generations before us relied upon, and preparing it for the future growth of our region.”

Alongside the Water for Growth Programme Uisce Éireann is taking decisive action to protect water supplies through intensive leakage reduction and water conservation campaigns.

According to Stephen Burke, Water Regional Operations Manager for the Eastern Region: “Our operations teams in Uisce Éireann are on the ground every day working to maintain water supply through a range of targeted measures including sustained leakage reduction activity, pressure management, and smarter water storage solutions.”