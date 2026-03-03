MILWAUKEE® Introduces its Latest SDS-Max Hammer

MILWAUKEE® continues to innovate with the introduction of the new M18 FUEL™ 40 mm SDS-Max Drilling and Breaking Hammer with ONE-KEY™ — a reliable, efficient, and cordless solution designed specifically for the early stages of construction and renovation.

Compared to the previous generation, the M18 FUEL™ 40 mm SDS-Max Drilling and Breaking Hammer with ONE-KEY™ takes performance and usability to the next level, offering advanced features that improve both safety and efficiency on the job site.

With an updated compact and ergonomic design, the M18 FUEL™ 40 mm SDS-Max Drilling and Breaking Hammer with ONE-KEY™ has improved user comfort for use throughout the day, increasing efficiency on the job site. It also delivers a high 8.1 J of impact energy, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications such as working with concrete and rebar construction, engineered to meet the toughest demands.

In addition, the 40 mm SDS-Max Hammer has 3-mode operation: rotary hammer, hammer only and selectable work position of the chisel (variolock) for maximum versatility. Equipped with a large, dimensioned switch for easy selection of the 3 different modes. It also features a smart weight design, variable speed settings and an LED light for better visibility.

As well as an improved design the M18 FUEL™ 40 mm SDS-Max Drilling and Breaking Hammer comes equipped with AUTOSTOP™, anti-vibration system (AVS) and trigger safety-lock for enhanced safety.

The 40 mm SDS-Max Hammer includes MILWAUKEE®’s ONE-KEY™ software, enabling users to track, manage and customise their hammer through the ONE-KEY™ app.