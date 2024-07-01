Miller UK hoping for bucket loads of support for charity

Miller UK have underlined their support for the company’s chosen charity with four of their most popular heavy-duty buckets specially branded with the Lighthouse Construction Charity’s #MakeItVisible initiative. The limited-edition buckets were launched at Hillhead 2024.

As the only charity of its type in the UK, the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity provides extensive support to not only construction workers in need, but also their families. The charity’s Make It Visible taskforce plays an integral role in making welfare and well-being support in construction visible, in sight, and accessible on every site.

To raise awareness of the much-needed support the charity offers, which includes an extensive pool of resources on its #MakeItVisible portal, Miller have branded their buckets with the charity’s logo, its #MakeItVisible slogan, and in bright colours synonymous with the charity.

The buckets were sited around Hillhead, on Miller’s stand itself, as well as on customers’ stands including CASE Construction, SMT GB, and Hitachi Construction Machinery UK. For any bucket that was sold at the show, all profits will be donated by Miller to the charity.

The company has also developed a range of mini model buckets – also branded with the Lighthouse Charity – that are available for people to buy online, with 100% of the proceeds being donated.

Commenting on the charity drive, Barry Robison, group sales and commercial director at Miller, said: ‘The Lighthouse Charity is vital in our industry, and, to show our support and help raise as much awareness as we can of the great work the charity does and resources that are available, we chose to unveil our buckets at this year’s Hillhead show.”

The Lighthouse Charity delivers an array of services such as a free and confidential 24/7 helpline, text support service, live online chat help, and a Wellbeing Academy offering free well-being training for the industry.

With a strong foothold in the quarrying and mining sector, Miller are showcasing products from their full portfolio, including their GT-series quick-couplers, their extreme rock buckets, as well as a bucket that has been almost 100% robot welded and left unfinished for visitors to see the true quality of weld on the Miller bucket range.