Metso Outotec Marks St. Patrick’s Day with Nordtrack Online Launch

Finnish crushing and screening equipment manufacturer, Metso Outotec, whose equipment is marketed in Ireland by McHale Plant Sales, has chosen St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th next to host a Nordtrack Virtual Launch and Live Room event to introduce two new models in their Nordtrack mobile crushers and screeners range.

Featuring live webinars, presentations, customer case studies and 3D interactive Nordtrack product demonstrations, the event is described by Metso Outotec as ‘an alternative way to keep in touch with aggregates producers and customers when many exhibitions and face-to-face contacts are postponed due to the pandemic’.

Those wishing to attend can register at https://live.mogroup.com/register/