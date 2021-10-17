Metso Outotec launches Index online tool for metal recycling machines

The new Index operating and production data collection system from Metso Outotec’s Metal Recycling business transfers relevant data from the recycling machine directly to the customer’s equipment.

Metso Outotec Metal Recycling has taken the next step in terms of digitisation and, with Index, introduced an intelligent way to increase machine productivity, optimise the cost-benefit ratio and identify limiting parameters at an early stage.

“Accessible via mobile app or from the dashboard any time, one click is all it takes to find out immediately how high the current capacity utilisation is, which material is currently being processed, how many operating hours the equipment has already been running for, or what the general condition of the metal recycling machine is,” explains Peter Thomas, Director of Products and Technology for Metal Recycling in Metso Outotec.

All the equipment data can be visualised, displayed and analysed in the Index web portal and if necessary, transferred to programs and systems designed for controlling purposes. “We are talking about modern workflow and performance monitoring, which serves as the perfect basis for evaluating the various key performance indicators (KPIs),” he continues.

The server used to back up data is currently one of the most secure servers on the market. It is located in Europe and is therefore subject to European data protection regulations.

Index will be available immediately as standard equipment in these Lindemann shears: EtaCut II, EtaCut, PowerCut/LUC as well as PowerCut Wings/LIS and LU. In addition, customers have the option of retrofitting their current stock shears of the previously mentioned machine types with Index. “Additionally, Index will soon be available for presses and shredder systems for Metso Outotec’s metal recycling customers,” says Peter Thomas.