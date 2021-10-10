Metso Outotec introduces versatile portfolio of magnetic separators

Metso Outotec is introducing its versatile magnetic separators portfolio consisting of wet and dry Low Intensity Magnetic Separators and High Gradient Magnetic Separators.

The portfolio caters to a wide variety of applications with the separators’ flexible modular design, enabling superior separation selectivity and improved recovery of fine and ultra-fine particles.

“We have a long history in magnetic separation, and we delivered the first separator back in the 1890s. Since then, we’ve developed and delivered thousands of magnetic separators worldwide. We are continuously developing our products securing our position at the forefront of the magnetic separation industry,” says Jan Jirestig, Product Manager, Magnetic Separators, Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec High Gradient Magnetic Separators (HGMS) are designed to recover weakly magnetic material from non-magnetic matter and can be used for many applications including the processing of iron ores, rare earths and other weakly magnetic minerals, which are not normally treatable by ordinary magnetic separators.

The Low Intensity Magnetic Separators (LIMS), which are designed to recover magnetic material from non-magnetic matter, are part of Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive product offering. The separators use physical separation and don’t require chemicals in the process. The Low Intensity Magnetic Separators feature modular design with several frames and process tank designs and use a common magnetic drum for ease of selection of the best machine for each individual application.

Metso Outotec’s offering also includes the SLon Vertically Pulsating High-Gradient Magnetic Separator (VPHGMS), which effectively processes fine, weakly-magnetic minerals. The units are wet, high-intensity magnetic separators that use a combination of magnetic force, pulsating fluid, and gravity to process minerals.