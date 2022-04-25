Metso Outotec develops new electric Lokotrack range

In response to the growing demand for sustainable solutions, Metso Outotec is conducting a programme to develop a new, complete range of electrically driven track-mounted crushers and screens.

The new Lokotrack range will be built on a unique platform that Metso Outotec has been developing since 2020 with a total R&D investment of €20 million. The development work will take place primarily at Metso Outotec’s technology center in Tampere, Finland.

The platform concept has now been developed, and Metso Outotec is currently entering the design phase of the first new products.

The new Lokotrack range will be transformational for the whole aggregates industry of mobile crushing and screening. This will also significantly contribute to Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive strategy and its commitment to reach the 1.5 C climate target.

“The next generation Lokotrack range will address the needs of our crushing and screening customers by providing new easy-to-use diesel-electric equipment,” comments Renaud Lapointe, Senior Vice President at Metso Outotec’s Aggregates business area. “The possibility to run track-mounted machines from an integrated genset or to connect to an external power source lowers operational costs and allows access to renewable energy for our customers,” he continues.

The new unique platform will enable a faster and more agile way to develop products and reduce the number of components.

“Using one common architecture throughout the range allows scalable solutions that can be seamlessly combined and adapted for different applications and capacities. Harmonised design together with advanced digital solutions enables our global service network to support the customers throughout the entire equipment lifecycle,” says Jarmo Vuorenpää, Director, New Lokotrack Offering, Aggregates business area at Metso Outotec.

The concept of track-mounted crushers and screens was developed in Finland in 1985 to minimise the cost and energy use. Lokotrack has made it possible to provide on-site mobility close to the processed raw materials lowering transport and hauling costs and emissions. During the last 35 years the concept has grown significantly with thousands of units manufactured and sold globally every year.