Metso Outotec Builds Strength in Global Market with Acquisition of Tesab Engineering

Crushing & Screening industry leader Metso Outotec has acquired Tesab Engineering Ltd whose aggregate processing equipment is sold across aggregate, mining and recycling industries.

Tesab Engineering Limited, founded in 1992 by Lars Holmkvist and Don Smyth, is well known for their range of heavy duty, reliable products and have expanded their range steadily over the years. From its beginnings over 30 years ago, Tesab has grown into a reputable organisation with vast experience across many applications around the world.

Tesab’s manufacturing facility located in Omagh, Co Tyrone spans 71,000 square foot. It will add additional capacity for the group and aligns with the group’s overall growth strategy. Located in close proximity to the existing Metso: Outotec business, McCloskey International, it gives a great opportunity for support and operational synergies to be realised.

Tesab will operate as a standalone business unit led by Ben Frettsome. Previously, Frettsome led two business divisions within McCloskey International, namely MWS Equipment, focused on wet processing systems and McCloskey Environmental, a new division developing smart solutions for the waste and recycling industries.

Commenting on the announcement, Toni Laaksonen, Senior Vice President of Metso: Outotec said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the Tesab team to our organisation. The addition of this brand allows us to expand our customer reach through new products & routes to market.”

Ben Frettsome commented: “Combining our leadership, product ranges and skill sets, we look forward to creating opportunities for expansion. Tesab has a strong brand and customer base. Combining this with the synergies found across so many areas of our businesses will produce the leverage required to move into new markets and explore new opportunities globally.”

Don Smyth Co-Founder of Tesab said: “The times shared, Friendships forged and the incredible success of what we have achieved is testament to every staff member, distributor & customer, that’s helped create Tesab. Everything has a beginning and an end; the timing seems right now for the next chapter.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about €4.2 billion. The company is ranked 8th on the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies.