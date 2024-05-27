Metso Distributor Welcomes Launch of Lokotrack Diesel-Electric Crushers

News from Metso announcing their launch of a new diesel-electric power line to the aggregates market has been welcomed by their UK and Ireland distributors, McHale Plant Sales with confirmation that deliveries to customers can commence immediately first units are received.

Commenting, their managing director, Tim Shanahan said: “The introduction of the new Lokotrack EC models provides an important extra option for aggregates producers in circumstances where the convenience, zero emissions, and cost-saving benefits of electric power are a major consideration”.

First two products in the new EC range are a Lokotrack LT400J 68-ton mobile jaw crusher designed for the primary crushing of hard rock and recycled aggregates, and a 50-ton mobile Lokotrack LT350C cone crusher for secondary and tertiary crushing, both of which can be seamlessly combined with each other and with Lokotrack mobile screens to produce high quality aggregates. As all process functions are electric, the use of hydraulic oil needed in the crushing operations is significantly reduced.

To reach high capacity, the LT350C is equipped with the new Nordberg HP350e cone crusher and the LT400J with the proven Nordberg C120 jaw crusher.