Merlo Validates ‘Better Mousetrap’ Theory Within Construction Sector Sales

The belief that if one ‘builds a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door’ is playing itself out in the construction sector where Italian manufacturer Merlo has been quietly gaining an increasing share of telehandler sales.

Distributed here by McHale Plant Sales, recent deliveries have seen a number of machines go into service at the rapidly expanding Sligo-based plant hire firm Comet Contracts Limited.

Headquartered in Ballinfull, the majority of Comet’s contracts are based in the greater Dublin and Leinster area. Specialising mainly in the data centre and pharmaceutical build sector, the firm provides plant hire solutions, logistics management and driver/operators.

Recently Comet has taken delivery of two new high-spec Merlo Roto 50.26 S Plus rotating telescopic handlers, complete with 360° rotating turret, 5 tonnes lift capacity up to a height of 25.9 meters, hydrostatic transmission and intelligent hydropneumatic suspensions on axles as standard.

The new Roto units bring to five the number of Merlo telescopic handlers now on Comet’s fleet – joining a P40.17 Plus, P40.13 and a TF50.8-170 Turbofarmer model, which, coupled with its lift capacity, is fitted out to tow a water suppression tanker.

Impressed with his Merlo acquisitions to date, Comet Contracts managing director Eoin O’Boyle notes: “In the line of work we do, new, clean machines are a must.

“What I’ve found with the Merlo units is that they are a well-balanced machine and boast a high-spec across the board, from the hydraulics to the boom side shift. Nothing else is as precise, in our experience”.

Equally praiseworthy of the aftersales service received from the distributor, O’Boyle adds “The team at McHale Plant sales are second to none. They go the extra mile for us every time”.

Looking ahead, O’Boyle says plans are afoot to make further additions to the Company’s fleet of Merlo telescopic handlers over the next year or so.