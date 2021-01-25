Merlo UK Appoint new General Manager

Merlo UK Limited has appointed Shaun Groom to the position of General Manager. He joins Merlo UK from having previously spent 15 years with Austrian agricultural machinery manufacturer Pottinger, the last 8 years as the Director & General Manager of Pottinger UK.

“It is a real privilege for me to be joining the established and well respected Merlo UK team. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian family owned Merlo Group we can offer our dealers and customers a stable, dependable partnership for the long term,” comments Shaun.

“Ongoing investment in people and facilities at Merlo UK ensures we have local support available for the full range of innovative Merlo products. A fully stocked UK parts warehouse, nationwide field based service and sales support is now further enhanced by extensive development of the offices, parts warehouse & training facilities at our Ringwood based headquarters.

“We stand ready to support our dealers and customers across the nation to ensure they can operate efficiently and effectively, even during the continuing difficult times as we face the current Covid-19 pandemic.”