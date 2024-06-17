Merlo Showcasing Five Machines at Hillhead

From the Cingo M500 tracked carrier to the flag ship Roto 50.30SPlus, Merlo offers a diverse and wide range of construction specification machines, each boasting unique features whilst designed with comfort, safety, and sustainability in mind.

Visitors to Hillhead can expect to see five models from the current construction range displayed on the Merlo stand. Maintaining the sustainability theme, the generation zero, 100% electric e-Worker, the EW25.5 has a 2.5-tonne capacity and 5m reach and boasts an 8-hour run time.

Moving up in scale the Panoramic P40.17 Plus, boasts a Stage V 115hp engine, with optional flow sharing hydraulics, a lift height of 17m with 4 tonne capacity. The independent, axle mounted hydraulic stabilisers offer class leading compact dimensions. The P40.17PLUS’s four-stage boom also offers boom side-shift & frame levelling for enhanced accuracy.

For those seeking higher capacity for the most demanding of applications, Merlo will also display the impressive 12 tonne, capacity, 10-meter reach P120.10 with CVT transmission, Merlo’s Advanced Stability Control System (ASCS) attachment recognition safety system, large in cab LCD display screen and flow-sharing hydraulics fitted as standard. The ASCS ensures a high level of safety, checking the operating parameters of the handler in real time to improve its stability. This heavy-duty Panoramic handler is equipped with 160 l/min hydraulic flow.

Probably best known, in the world of construction, is the Merlo Roto for positioning loads in a radius of up to 360 degrees. At Hillhead, Merlo will show the ROTO50.30PLUS, with stage V 170 hp engine, 5 tonne capacity and reach of up to 30m. S PLUS models have dual hydraulic pumps, a tilting cab and automatic management of the multi position stabilisers as standard.

Completing the Merlo line up at this year’s Hillhead will be the innovative Cingo tracked carrier. At only 690mm wide, this 500kg capacity. This walk behind, hydraulic tipping dumper allows for easy handling of a wide range of materials. The M500D is powered by a 5.5hp Honda petrol engine.