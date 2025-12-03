Merlo ROTO “Plug-In” Telehandlers: Pioneering a More Sustainable Future for Work

Merlo has advanced its ROTO telehandler range with the introduction of the innovative “Plug-In” version, featuring cutting-edge electric power capabilities. This hybrid solution enables safe operation alongside the combustion engine, delivering key benefits such as reduced emissions, lower noise levels, and significant fuel savings.

System Overview

The Plug-In system is composed of four core components:

Control Unit: Supports dual three-phase power inputs (400V – 32A or 64A). Three-Phase Asynchronous Electric Motor: Drives the hydraulic system. Hydraulic Pump: Powers all machine movements. 50-Metre Power Cable: Connects the unit to the electrical grid, ensuring operational flexibility.

This configuration is available for both the ROTO S and ROTO SPLUS models, enabling full electric operation without compromising Merlo’s renowned standards of efficiency and safety.

Motor Configurations

Two power supply options are available:

400V – 32A: Approx. 15 kW power consumption.

400V – 64A: Approx. 22 kW power consumption.

Both configurations include a 50-metre cable. The installed electric motor features:

Power Output: 22 kW

Speed: 1460 RPM

Power Consumption: 38.8 A at 400V

Torque: 144 Nm

Power Supply: 32/64A

Hydraulic Performance

The variable displacement hydraulic pump delivers a flow rate of 70 l/min and integrates with the machine’s hydraulic circuit to perform:

Boom extension, retraction, lifting, and lowering

Carriage levelling and rotation

Stabiliser deployment

Auxiliary attachment movements

Turret rotation

Functional Capabilities

In electric mode, all standard machine functions remain fully operational—except for forward and re-verse travel, which continue to rely on the combustion engine. Operators can control the machine from the cab, an aerial work platform, or via a new radio control system launching in 2026.

For road circulation, the electric motor may need to be disconnected from the chassis. This can be done directly, without external assistance.

Versatility and Applications

The ROTO range features rotating telehandlers with 360° turret rotation, load capacities exceeding 7 tonnes, and lifting heights up to 35 metres. These machines are ideal for construction, industrial, and municipal applications, offering top-tier performance and operator safety.

The hybrid Plug-In version expands the versatility of Merlo’s flagship models, making them suitable for indoor and confined environments such as:

Greenhouses

Tall indoor structures such as warehouses and train stations?

Food processing facilities

These settings demand low emissions and minimal noise to ensure the well-being of both operators and the public. Additionally, the electric telehandler’s manoeuvrability makes it ideal for logistics and industrial tasks in emission-regulated zones.

Operating in electric mode is especially beneficial where sustainability and power efficiency are paramount.

A Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Merlo continues to lead in technological innovation and environmental responsibility. With the ROTO Plug-In hybrid telehandler, the company reinforces its position as a global pioneer in designing high-performance, versatile, and eco-conscious work vehicles – driving the future of sustainable operations.